Red Dwarf star joins Sci-fi Scarborough guest line-up

Sci-Fi Scarborough has announced a great guest for Red Dwarf fans. Hattie Hayridge. who plays the female version of Holly in the hit cult sci-fi show. will be appearing all weekend.

In April 1988, she appeared on Friday Night Live hosted by Ben Elton, and was spotted by the producers of BBC’s Red Dwarf for the episode Parallel Universe (Series II) to play Hilly, the female equivalent of the male computer, Holly (Norman Lovett).

The same year, Hattie received rave reviews at the Montreal Comedy Festival, and appeared on the related televised Just For Laughs programme.

In 1989, after the departure of Norman Lovett from Red Dwarf to star in his own show, Hattie successfully auditioned for the part of Holly, appearing in Red Dwarf Series III, IV and V. She continues to be a sought after guest at conventions and comic cons around the world, also a stand-up comedian who has travelled the world, including festivals in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, the first Latitude Festival and part of Best of Edinburgh Festival season in New York City.

Event co-organiser Steve Dickinson “Absolutely overjoyed to have Hattie join us for SFS 2019, Holly was always hilarious and an integral part of the Red Dwarf crew, can’t wait to meet her.”

For tickets visit www.scifiscarborough.co.uk or the venue www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or in person from the venue box office or Mojo’s Music Café on Victoria Rd, Scarborough with no booking fees.

Tickets will also be available on the weekend at the event box office.