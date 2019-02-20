Rejection of One Yorkshire devolution deal is 'disappointing', Scarborough Council leader says

Scarborough Council’s leader has expressed his disappointment over the rejection of the One Yorkshire devolution deal.

The proposal would have seen some powers given to the county by central government under the control of an elected mayor.

The “One Yorkshire” plan was backed by 18 out of the region’s 20 local councils, with Sheffield and Rotherham opting for a separate South Yorkshire solution.

Last week, Communities Secretary James Brokenshire said the plan did “not meet our devolution criteria”.

In his briefing to councillors ahead of Scarborough Borough Council’s full authority meeting on March 1, Cllr Derek Bastiman (Con) said the collective would be meeting to discuss what to do next.

He wrote: “It is disappointing to note that Government has recently rejected the One Yorkshire devolution proposal presented to them earlier this year.

“Discussions are now taking place with local authority leaders across Yorkshire to discuss the Government position and form a collective response.”

Since the announcement of the Government’s rejection Hambleton District Council has pulled out of the group of 18.

The bid called on the government to devolve responsibility and funding for matters including transport budgets, franchised bus services and adult skills funding, and create a Yorkshire Combined Authority.