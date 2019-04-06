Remarkable opportunity to join rock choir

A brand new musical opportunity is coming to Scarborough and there’s a call for local singers, of all abilities, to get involved with the joy of song.

The Remarkable Rock Choir has been established in Bridlington and Beverley for three years with more than 160 members, and for the first time, the choir is coming to Scarborough.

The choir sings with a live band of professional musicians and performs in some of the best local venues.

Organisers are hosting a free taster session on Monday, May 13, at the YMCA on St Thomas Street at 7.30pm.

Prospective members can come along for a free taster session or any Monday (excluding Bank Holidays) until the end of term in July.

The choir is open to anyone aged 16 and over and there’s no audition to join.

Musical director Mark Howley said: “Scarborough has a great music scene and lots of fantastic choirs.

“Hopefully we can compliment what’s already going on and provide something different. Remarkable Rock is not a typical choir – you work with a full team of vocal coaches at every rehearsal and perform with a live rock band.

“No backing tracks, no T-shirts, a genuine rock experience. There’s no audition, no formal training or experience needed, no need to be able read music – we use great rock songs and gorgeous harmonies.

“We perform music from all eras and genres of rock– from Chuck Berry, The Beatles and Bowie through to REM, Radiohead, and The Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

“Hopefully we can get Scarborough rocking.”

People can register their interest on 07943 276496 or remarkable.tc@hotmail.co.uk or visit https://www.remarkablearts.net/remarkable-rock-choir for more details.