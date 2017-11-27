Remember loved ones at special carols service

Funeral directors B Bernard and Sons, of Prospect Road in Scarborough, is hosting a Christmas Carol Service for families and friends to remember their loved ones who have passed away.

The service will be held on Wednesday 6 December from 7pm at Albemarle Baptist Church.

B Bernard and Sons is a well established funeral director and has been part of the local community in Scarborough, Filey and Hunmanby for many years, with new branches on Ramshill Road and Scalby Road.

Manager Ann Kitto said: “With Christmas approaching we reflect on the year gone by and appreciate the value of families and communities living and working together.

“With this in mind, we at B Bernard and Sons are planning to celebrate Christmas with a special carol service at Albemarle Baptist Church.

“The event will be open to all, and we will be inviting all the families we have been privileged to look after this year, as there is no better time than Christmas to share warmth, memories and the festive spirit with family, friends and the local community.

“We are delighted to announce that the Chamber Choir from St Augustine’s School, Scarborough, led by Mr Oliver Barron will be joining us.”