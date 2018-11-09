Remembrance: a reminder of the events and services in the local area to mark the Armistice centenary

Events and services to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One will be taking place across the borough this weekend.

Here's a list of what's been organised in the local area.

Scarborough

Saturday November 10, 6pm – Royal Albert Hall-style centenary service, Grand Hall, Scarborough Spa. This is a free, ticketed only event. Tickets can be purchased from Spa Box Office, at scarboroughspa.co.uk or by calling 01723 821888. There may be an admin fee. The event will be preceded by a parade starting at 5pm from the Grand Hotel to the Spa, with the carrying of 100 illuminated poppy lanterns.

Sunday November 11, 9.30am – moving service of remembrance at Queen Street Methodist Hall involving the joining together and blessing of standards and wreaths, a drumhead ceremony and poppies falling during the silence period. Followed at 10.30am by a parade to the Lifeboat House, Foreshore Road and the laying of wreaths on the sea.

Sunday November 11, 10.30am – annual Royal British Legion remembrance service, Oliver’s Mount war memorial. A bus will leave the railway station at 10.10am to take people to the Mount.

Sunday November 11, 10am - Service of Remembrance at St Andrew’s URC, Ramshill. Wooden crosses will be planted in the church gardens after the Act of Remembrance.

Filey

Sunday November 11, 9.30am – service at St Oswald’s Church, Church Hill, followed by parade to the Memorial Garden on Murray Street for remembrance, the laying of wreaths and two minutes silence at 11am.

Sunday November 11, 5.30pm – torchlight parade from Filey Bus Station to the Memorial Garden on Murray Street for a short remembrance event. People are requested to arrive at the Bus Station by 5.15pm. Battery powered light batons will be handed out free of charge to the first 200 people, who will have the opportunity to make a donation to The Royal British Legion.

Pickering and Thornton-le-Dale

Sunday November 11, 10:40am – Wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph in Thornton-le-Dale.

Sunday November 11, 10am – Eucharist at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Pickering, will include a Centennial Act of Remembrance. The official Pickering memorial stone is within the church. Two-minute silence will be held at the top of Pickering Market Place, gathering at 10.45am.

Sunday November 11, 2pm – Remembrance Day service at St Peter and St Paul’s Church. Followed by a parade to the Memorial Hall ending in a short service and wreath laying ceremony.

Seamer

Sunday November 11, 10.45am – Seamer and Irton War Memorial Hall. Service of Remembrance and also marking the centenary of the signing of the Armistice in 1918. The Memorial Rolls dedicated in 1923 have been updated to include those who fell in the World War 1939-45 with additional names to the list of the fallen from World War One. They will be rededicated by the Rev Andrew Moreland.

The service of Remembrance will be led by the Rev Richard Firth from St Martin’s Church, with the Rev Mary Jackman from Seamer Methodist Church.

At 12.30pm, it is hoped that the bells of St Martin’s Church will join the national commemoration of the centenary of the Armistice when bells will ring out in unison from churches and cathedrals in villages, towns and cities across the country.

Whitby

Sunday November 11, 10.15am – armistice commemoration at the War Memorial, Dock End.

Sunday November 11, 2.30pm – remembrance service at St Mary’s Church.