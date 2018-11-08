Remembrance Sunday: 100 trees to be planted in Scarborough for World War One centenary

100 trees will be planted in Scarborough to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One.

The Armistice Centenary Wood, which is one of a series of initiatives forming part of the Yorkshire Coast Remembers project, will be created on land to the north of Scarborough North Bay, on the eastern side of the A165 Burniston Road, close to the town’s Youth Hostel Association (YHA).

The Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, Cllr Joe Plant, will plant one of the very first trees at 11.45am on Sunday 11 November when he will join conservation volunteers and Scarborough Borough Council’s Parks and Countryside team as part of the first stage of planting. Those gathered will also observe a minute’s silence to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The remaining trees to complete the wood will be planted by the end of November.

Cllr Mark Vesey, who has championed the Armistice Centenary Wood said: “It is of great importance that we mark the centenary by leaving a permanent legacy that will be visible in another hundred years and more. The wood will eventually be a great place for birdlife and a tranquil setting to reflect on the sacrifices all those men and women made in World War One.”

The trees have been donated by the Woodlands Trust and Raincliffe Woods Community Enterprise.