Remembrance Sunday - here's what the weather is expected to be like in Scarborough for the services

If you are attending the Remembrance events in Scarborough on Sunday, will you need to wrap up warm or bring an umbrella?

Last year was bitterly cold and the crowds stood in heavy rain to pay their respects.

But the weather forecast for this year looks better, with only a very small chance of a shower during the commemorations.

The Met Office says temperatures will get to around 10C and the morning is expected to be dry, with just a 10% of a light shower by midday.

The BBC's forecast predicts temperatures of around 11C and less than a 10% chance of rain throughout the day. Winds will be around 15mph.