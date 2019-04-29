Reports of hole on cliff edge between Whitby and Saltwick Bay

Whitby Coastguard team responded to reports of a hole on the cliff edge between Whitby and Saltwick Bay

On Saturday evening, the team were called by Humber Coastguard Operations Centre due to concern expressed that hole could be part of cliff erosion.

Image: Whitby Coastguard

A spokesperson said: "Approximately half way between Whitby and Saltwick Bay, Coastguards found a small part of the cliff path which had collapsed.

"This appeared to be due to a void or burrow underneath the path and on this occasion, not as a direct result of erosion.

"As the resulting hole presented an underfoot risk to members of the public, the area around the hole was cordoned off and the authority responsible for Cleveland Way maintenance was notified."

A PCSO from North Yorkshire Police also attended the incident.