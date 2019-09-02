Residents in Malton invited to learn more about flood risk work

Residents of Malton, Norton and Old Malton are being invited to a drop-in session to find out about the local flood risk management scheme and solutions to tackle flooding in the area.

The event, organised by North Yorkshire County Council, will provide information about the work done so far to understand the causes of flooding – ground and surface water and their interaction with the River Derwent.

Residents will also be able to find out how they can benefit from the works being planned and learn about the next steps with officers working on the project.

Representatives from the Environment Agency, Yorkshire Water, the County Council’s resilience and emergencies team and the Met Office will be on hand to discuss community resilience, information on the flood warden scheme and ground water modelling.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: “As people who live in Malton and Norton will be well aware, these areas have felt the impact of flooding in recent years.

This event is an opportunity for people to learn more about the investigations into the causes of flooding in the towns, the plans to mitigate the risks and what they can do themselves to help to protect their homes and businesses.”

Councillor Keane Duncan, leader of Ryedale District Council and County Councillor for Norton, added: “I’d urge people to drop in to the meeting, if they can.

It’s an opportunity to gain a greater understanding of the circumstances that can cause flooding in our area and what people can do to protect themselves.”

The event will be at the Milton Rooms in Market Place, Malton, on Tuesday, 10 September, from 2pm to 6pm.

People can drop in any time during the event.