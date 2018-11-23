Residents raise concerns over cracks forcing Scarborough road closure

A Scarborough road has been shut for over a week after cracks were discovered in the surface.

Residents have raised their concerns over the road closure, between Albion Road and Prince of Wales Drive, as there has not been any indication for the duration of the closure.

The cracks in the road have now been filled. Picture by TonyHampshire

A spokesperson from Scarborough Borough Council said: “The cracks that appeared on the pavement and road on the Esplanade have already been filled in by our contractor, Balfour Beatty.

"There has been no further movement of the original cracks and no new cracks have appeared. Monitoring of the area has been an important part of the stabilisation scheme to date and this practice will continue.”

Tony Hampshire, a Scarborough resident, said: "A lot of people are worried about the stabilisation scheme at the Spa and voids occurring on opposite sides of the road.

The 72-year-old also referred to a number of other voids which have been discovered in the area such as beneath the old Prince of Wales Hotel.

The roadbetween Albion Road and Prince of Wales Drive has been closed for over a week. Pictures by Richard Crawford

"Only a few months ago a void appeared in the road immediately behind my flat resulting in the road being closed off for over two months. This void was filled by NYCC and the road has now reopened," he added.

Speaking about residents concerns, Tony said: "People have been talking about the Holbeck Hotel disaster. It was only 300 yards back from the coastline and a lot of people fear that if the stabilisation doesn't work it will be curtains."

Cllr Mark Vesey added that concractors "are not worried about the small cracks."

"We have been told that Balfour Beatty are not worried about the small cracks that have appeared and as they are drilling into the cliff some settlement is normal.

"The £14 million project will secure the cliff for the future so hopefully the situation will be resolved soon."