Residents say they 'are at a complete loss' after landslip repairs will close the road to a North Yorkshire village

A group of residents have spoken about their concerns of a road closure which will "cut them off from the outside world."

On Monday, North Yorkshire County Council announced that Stoupe Brow, Ravenscar, would be closed to repair a landslip in the road.

However according to residents, no prior warning was given about the road closure and they were "shocked" to find the road closing on Monday morning.

David Bowes, of Browcote cottage, said: "The alternative route provided by the council is the cinder track to Boggle hole or the cinder track up to Ravenscar. Neither option is a viable road as both are in a very poor state of repair. Both are not roads for cars.

"This closure effectively means we are cut off. My partners vehicle is not a 4X4 capable of travelling the track, we have no means to get our children to or from school.

"Our neighbours are in a worse position; one has an elderly relative who cannot receive care as the Cinder track access road is so poor the Home help cannot get there. No of us have had any prior notification of these works. The Council has not provided a viable road alternative. We are at a complete loss."

The landslip repairs will affect 12 families, some more than others, including being able to get food, oil and care.

"An elderly lady will have to be moved into a home as the carer who goes to her home can't get there now," he added.

"All the resident are furious and we will have no access to the outside world. They should have sorted access before organising maintenance to the road which has been an ongoing problem for years.

"It is unbelievable what they have done and they need to acknowledge that the access roads need fixing before closing the road."

The repair work to the two landslips is due to begin on Monday January 21.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for highways, said: “This work is necessary to protect the road in the future and to make sure it continues to be safe.

“The contractor has been working all week using planing material to improve the old railway line for vehicular use including access for emergency services. It is important that these repairs are done now as the road condition would only worsen and it could become impassable.’

"We would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any disruption that this essential maintenance will cause and to thank residents and other users of the road for their patience and understanding while it takes place.’’

The first landslip repair will require a full road closure and access for residents will be via the disused railway line at either Fylingthorpe or Boggle Hole. It is expected that this phase of the work will be completed by 8 February.

Repairs to the second landslip will then begin and it is expected the road will remain open for this phase of work. Although due to the nature of the work, it may be temporarily blocked at certain times.