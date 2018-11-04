Restaurant and craft centre Spital Farm, near Scarborough, is up for sale for £1.6 million

A historic site near Scarborough with roots dating back to 997AD is up for sale, with a guide price of £1.6 million.

Formerly a Roman marching camp, medieval hostel and monastery, the historic mixed use site at Spital Farm has recently come to market.

The extensive farm features a Grade II listed farmhouse with two self-contained letting cottages, a restaurant, craft centre, tea room, caravan park and just over 13 acres of land providing potential for future development, subject to planning.

The property is set within attractive surroundings and occupies a prominent location off the A64 near Staxton.

Spital Inn and Restaurant has been developed from the outbuildings at the original Spital Farm over the years and now comprises a traditional country pub with restaurant and carvery.

Adam Burkinshaw, specialist leisure agent at Sanderson Weatherall, said: “We’re used to dealing with the sale of a variety of properties but Spital Farm offers something completely different from the norm.

“The property is steeped in history and the range of buildings on offer and extra available land provides the property with significant development potential so we expect to receive a great deal of interest from potential purchasers.

The sale is being marketed by Sanderson Weatherall with a guide price of £1.6 million.