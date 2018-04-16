Resurfacing work on Scarborough road begins

A temporary road closure is in place as resurfacing work begins on Columbus Ravine.

The essential work started today (Monday April 16) on the A165 Columbus Ravine in Scarborough, between its junctions with Dean Road and Peasholm Road.

Temporary road closures will be in place during the work, which will be on weekdays only between 7am and 5pm, and diversions will be clearly signposted.

The work is scheduled to be completed on Friday 27 April, although this will be dependent on weather conditions.

Advance warning of all closures, waiting restrictions and diversionary routes will be given by public notices and on local signs.

Parking restrictions will apply in the vicinity of the work as it progresses. Pedestrian access for residents and visitors to properties will be maintained.

North Yorkshire County Council’s Executive Member for Highways, Councillor Don Mackenzie, said: “We apologise to residents and businesses for any disruption or inconvenience caused during this essential work. We thank drivers in advance for their patience.’’