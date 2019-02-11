Return of the Jedi star joins Scarborough sci-fi event guest list

Caroline Blakiston, who played Mon Mothma in the 1983 Star Wars classic Return of the Jedi, has been added to the guest list of Sci-fi Scarborough.

As well as her role in Star Wars, Caroline has appeared in countless TV, film and stage productions, notably including The Fourth Protocol and more recently Poldark as the indomitable Aunt Agatha.

Event co-organiser Steve Dickinson “We have had Caroline on our radar for years as a guest for the event and are ecstatic to be bringing such an esteemed actor to Scarborough.

Considering she turns 86 on February 13 and is still actively working in the industry since 1962, I’ll go on record and say that legendary doesn’t really do Caroline justice. What an amazing woman and guest.”

The event runs at Scarborough Spa from Saturday April 6 to Sunday April 7.

For tickets visit www.scifiscarborough.co.uk or the venue www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or in person from the venue box office or Mojo’s Music Café on Victoria Rd, Scarborough with no booking fees. Tickets will also be available on the weekend at the event box office.