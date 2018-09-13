Revamped areas on show at Malton Castle

Volunteers are set to showcase hundreds of hours of work they have carried out to restore the grounds of Malton Castle.

This Saturday (September 15) teams of volunteers will be showing off the work they have carried out to refurbish and create new paths and other improvements at the site which dates back some 2,000 years.

Di Keal, founder member and secretary of the Castle Garden Project, said: “The market town has one of the most important Roman settlements in the North, but while little remains of its ruins, the ancient site close to the town centre, has become a haven for historians, school parties and tourists.

“We were given a grant by Ryedale District Council which we have used to extend and upgrade the paths in the Castle Garden.

“The work is now complete and we want the public to come and see our achievement.”

The garden in Castlegate was part of the once imposing castle when Malton was known as Deventio.

The site is a leading site for archaeologists and is listed by English Heritage as a Scheduled Ancient Monument.

Excavations on the site started in the 1930s and many of the finds are housed in Malton Museum.

The garden is said to contain part of the remains of the Roman Fort of Derventio Brigantum, daing from 71AD.

Over recent years finds have included pottery, coins, and evidence of bronze, iron and pewter working.

Coun Keal, a member and former chairman of Ryedale District Council added: “Malton Castle played an important part in English history , locally and nationally.

“Today all that remains is a street name in Malton and a few remnants of the wall.”