Revamped gym open 24 hours, 7 days a week

One of Scarborough’s friendliest gyms has just had a major facelift.

Sunset 24/7, 0n Belle Vue Street, is the only gym in Scarborough open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and has just unveiled its new look.

The gym, which was opened in 1987, has a loyal membership with a dedicated body building area on the ground floor along with an equipment room on the first floor, including cardio machines, treadmills, a class area and compressed air facilities.

The first floor has been redecorated, in addition to improved changing room facilities including showers.

Owner of the gym Cyrus Kinge said: “Sunset 24/7 is the only gym in the area that is open 24 hours a day, everyday of the year.

“We have found people’s lifestyles have changed and we’ve adapted our business to meet customer needs.

“Our first floor has been redecorated which has given it a fresh new look for our members.

“Our gym is one of the friendliest around, and every ‘body’ is welcome here.

“We have a dedicated freeweights area on the ground floor, along with hot drink facilities, free Wi-Fi and a very warm welcome.

“We are looking to adding to our classes too in the near future, including yoga, boxercise and mum and kids sessions.”