Revealed: Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team's figures from 2018

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team have released their figures from last years incidents.

Last year was a "very busy year" for the team with 128 call outs compared to 82 call outs the previous year.

It's capabilities include rope rescue, water rescue, lost and missing person search, casualty care, casualty packaging and evacuation.

Incidents that the team responded to were categorised as water (55%), search (29%), medical (14%), rope (8%) and HLS and investigation (5%).

The team responded to the most call outs in July with 22 incidents, where as in the months of November and February they had just five call outs each.