Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in Scarborough as rated by you

The Scarborough News can today reveal a list of Scarborough’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of YO11.

The Scarborough News can today reveal a list of Scarboroughs best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent out twice a year to more than 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

How to check your local GP practice's patient satisfaction rating

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Scarborough, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

1) Ayton and Snainton Medical Practice- 53 Pickering Road, West Ayton, Scarborough- 98.7% would recommend.

2) Seamer Surgery- 8A Denison Avenue, Seamer, Scarborough. 98.7% would recommend.

3) Cloughton Surgery- 1 Station Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough. 97.5% would recommend.

4) Scarborough Medical Group- 463A Scalby Road, Scarborough- 97.5% would recommend.

5) South Cliff Surgery- 56 Esplanade Road, Scarborough. 97.5% would recommend.

6) Eastfield Medical Centre- 14 High Street, Eastfield, Scarborough- 90.8% would recommend.

7) Dr Oldroyd And Partners- Lawrence House Medical Centre, 1 Belgrave Crescent, Scarborough- 88.5% would recommend.

8) Cloughton Branch Surgery- 1 Station Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough. 88.0% would recommend.

9) Hackness Road Surgery- 19 Hackness Road, Newby, Scarborough- 88.0% would recommend.

10) Belgrave Surgery- 1A Belgrave Crescent, Scarborough. 87.8% would recommend.

11) Castle Health Centre- 3-4 York Place, Scarborough. 79.8% would recommend.

12) Peasholm Surgery- 98 Tennyson Avenue, Scarborough. 77.3% would recommend.

13) Prospect Road Surgery- 174 Prospect Road, Scarborough. 72.7% would recommend.

14) Brook Square Surgery- Trafalgar House, 41-44 Trafalgar Street West, Scarborough- 66.8% would recommend.