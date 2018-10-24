Right-wing group plans Scarborough march

North Yorkshire Police and Scarborough Borough Council have said that they'll work together this weekend to minimise disruption, with demonstrations planned in the town.

It comes as Yorkshire Patriots have planned a march through the town on Saturday, with Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) planning a counter demonstration.

The march and demonstrations are expected to last between 12pm and 4pm.

A joint statement from North Yorkshire Police and Scarborough Borough Council said: "North Yorkshire Police and Scarborough Borough Council have been notified about a ‘Yorkshire Patriots’ demonstration in Scarborough town centre on Saturday 27 October 2018.

“Our officers are liaising with the organisers of the demonstration, as well as representatives from a proposed counter-demonstration, to facilitate peaceful and lawful protest.

“The police and council, along with other community partners in Scarborough, are working together to minimise disruption for residents, businesses and visitors in the town centre.

“We will keep people updated regarding the police operation and related council issues as we move towards the day of the demonstration.”