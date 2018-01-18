Rising stars at academy a cut above the rest

Students and tutors at The Academy in Norton and Scarborough celebrated their annual Awards Evening.

More than 100 people attended the event where newly-qualified hairdressers, barbers and beauty therapists collected their City & Guilds and specialist certificates.

Such is the success that this year, the Academy launched a new course in make-up artistry. The proud students were supported by parents, friends, family members and employers from the Scarborough and Malton area.

All students and apprentices attended The Training Academy in Norton or on Roscoe Street in Scarborough and worked towards their diplomas.

Awards were given out for attainment, endeavour and attendance.

Special recognition went to Carly Rackham of Donnelles Hair studio in Seamer for gaining a place at the hairdressing national finals this year.

Lindsay Burr MBE, owner of The Training Academy, said: “For our students, this industry is their passion.

“They have embraced every opportunity to gain additional qualifications including English and maths and many have apprenticeships or placements in local salons.

“Thank you to all the fantastic salon owners who choose The Academy as their training provider. I want to thank the SFA, Scarborough Sixth Form, Lady Lumleys school and YH Training for their continued support.

“I am extremely proud of everyone here, my team are a credit to this industry.”