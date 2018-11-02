RNLI assist elderly man at Filey Brigg

Filey RNLI volunteers were tasked to assist an injured 75-year-old man yesterday afternoon.

UK Coastguard requested the launch of Filey’s inshore lifeboat (ILB), Braund, at around 3.30pm following a report that a man had stumbled on Filey Brigg and had sustained injuries to his face.

A few minutes later, the ILB crewed by Gary Wilson, Vanessa Thomas and Liam Frampton launched on service and were quickly on scene at a place called High Brigg on the main rocky outcrop from Filey Carr Naze cliffs.

The gentleman had stumbled whilst walking and had injuries to his face. The ILB crew treated him on scene.

He was able to walk to Filey Coastguard Rescue Team’s vehicle accompanied by a paramedic and was then handed over to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

John Ward, Filey Lifeboat Press Officer said: “The ILB crew were quickly on the scene and had treated the man’s injuries before handing him over to the Coastguards.

"Luckily, he was not too badly hurt and managed to walk his way to the Coastguard vehicle.

"Many thanks to Filey and Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Teams for their assistance. We wish him a speedy recovery.”