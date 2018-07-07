RNLI crew member Tom masters a first class achievement

Filey RNLI is toasting the success of Tom Barkley who has qualified as a Master Mariner First Class.

He is now able to take any merchant vessel of any size anywhere in the world: quite an achievement for someone aged only 36.

Tom joined Filey Lifeboat in 2005. He is currently a navigator on Filey’s Mersey Class all-weather lifeboat, Keep Fit Association, and a helm for the inshore lifeboat, Braund.

John Ward, the Filey Lifeboat press officer said: “We are all very proud of Tom’s achievements. It has been a fantastic last 12 months of qualifications for Filey Lifeboat Station with the appointment of a full-time coxswain/mechanic; two crew passing out as ALB Coxswains and now Tom passing his Master Mariners.”