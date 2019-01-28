RNLI looking to recruit new lifeguards

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is searching for new recruits to spend a season working on some of the most popular beaches in North and East Yorkshire.

Successful applicants will receive training in search and rescue, lifesaving and casualty care techniques, good rates of pay and the chance to develop valuable skills for a future career.

David Scott, RNLI area lifesaving manager, said: “Working as a lifeguard is a unique and rewarding experience – you get to call the beach your office for a start! But far more importantly than that, you are there to make sure the public stay safe while enjoying their visit, and ultimately to help save lives at sea.

‘This is a demanding job requiring commitment, skill and a clear head, but it’s also a job that is truly life changing. We’re looking for people with courage, determination and the ability to put their training into action and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger.”

Visit rnli.org/BeALifeguard for more information.