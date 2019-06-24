RNLI rescue man who fell off his boat in Scarborough

Scarborough RNLI have responded to a man who fell off his boat and couldn't get out of the water.

The incident, on Saturday morning, happened near the outer harbour and involved the coastguard and inshore lifeboat.

The man was rescued by the crew of three, who took him to the lifeboat house where an ambulance was waiting.

By coincidence, the boat was the same small angling vessel which the inshore lifeboat towed into the harbour on Friday morning after suffering engine failure.

