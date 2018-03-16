Road closed as heavy seas crash into Scarborough seafront

The road along Scarborough seafront has been closed as heavy waves are overtopping the seawalls.

Royal Albert Drive and Marine Drive have now been closed from Peasholm Roundabout to the Toll House in South Bay.

Scarborough and Burniston coastguard rescue teams have been called out this afternoon (Friday March 16) to heavy seas overtopping onto Marine Drive and Royal Albert Drive.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: "One car has already been hit by heavy waves making it veer across the road. Conditions in the area not good with heavy seas and driving rain in strong onshore winds.

"Road closure signs have been put in place. Please do not drive or walk past them."

If you see anyone in difficulty on or near the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard