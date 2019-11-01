ROAD CLOSURE: Emergency services at the scene of 'serious collision' on A171, near Whitby

Emergency services are at the scene of a "serious collision" on the A171.

The road, from Ugthorpe Lodge Caravan Park to Stonegate turn off, north of Egton near to Whitby, is currently closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

North Yorkshire Police said: "We are dealing with a serious collision and the road is currently closed whilst emergency services deal. Please avoid the area.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire County Council also added: "The A171 is currently closed between the B1266 Redcar junction and Whitby due to an accident.

"East-bound HGVs are advised to avoid Lythe Bank on the A174."