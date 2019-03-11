Road sweeper driver investigated by police after crashing twice on same day

North Yorkshire Police say the driver of a road sweeper, which crashed twice within a few miles on Saturday, is under investigation on suspicion of drink-driving.

Officers have asked to witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward, after two other drivers sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

At 11.34am officers from teh Skipton area were called to a collision involving a red, Volkswagen Lupo and the road-sweeper on the B6480 at High Bentham near to the junction of Bent Lane.

The woman driver of the Lupo was taken to Airedale Hospital with possible a suspected rib fracture.

Emergency services attended and were dealing with the injured driver of the Lupo when the road-sweeper left the scene but later crashed on the A65 at Austwick, causing serious injury to the driver, including a fractured ankle, a broken rib and fractured vertebrae. He was also taken to Airedale Hospital.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: "The driver of the road-sweeper also provided a positive roadside breath specimen and is currently under investigation on suspicion of drink driving.

"Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision in either location, the manner of driving of either vehicle or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist the police investigation, to come forward."

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass the information to the Force Control Room, quoting reference 12190042962 or contact Andrew.Ingram@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk