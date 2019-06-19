Road works on busy Scarborough Road extended after carriageway collapses

Work on a main road through Scarborough has been extended after areas of ground beneath it were found to have collapsed.

Scalby Road was due to be closed overnight from 7pm on Tuesday to 2am today (Wednesday, June 19) and on other nights this week whilst resurfacing work took place.

Work is ongoing to establish the cause of the collapse. PIC: North Yorkshire County Council

However when North Yorkshire County Council contractors removed the road surface, areas of unstable earth and voids, where the ground had collapsed or washed away, were discovered between the two junctions of Fieldstead Crescent.

Following the discovery, work was suspended for safety reasons.

Working with the contractors, North Yorkshire County Council’s highways team have called in specialist equipment to excavate the site and are currently investigating the problem.

The cause of the ground collapse is not yet known, but work is ongoing to make the area stable and fill in the holes before resurfacing resumes.

While the extended work is ongoing, temporary traffic lights have been installed to control traffic past the site. It is expected these will be in place until the end of the week.

North Yorkshire County Council’s highways department have notified local residents and updates will be provided.