Roadworks cause traffic delays around Manor Road in Scarborough

Planned roadworks on Manor Road are causing disruption to road users in Scarborough today.

The stretch of road between the Manor Road and Dean Road roundabout and the junction with Manor Road and Nares Street is closed until August 9.

According to the North Yorkshire County Council website the works were supposed to start on Monday but actually began this morning, causing traffic to build.

The works come just days after extended roadworks to change the roundabout at the other end of Manor Road at the junction with Scalby Road were completed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes where possible.