Roadworks due to start on Stepney Road in Scarborough

Work starts on Tuesday (2 October) on the last of three stretches of road in Scarborough due to be resurfaced.

From 2 October until 8 October the work by North Yorkshire County Council will take place on Stepney Road, with a week night closure between 7pm and 2am. The timings are subject to weather conditions.

There will be road closures and diversions in operation.

The programme of work began at Columbus Ravine, and moved on to Stepney Drive.

The council’s executive member for highways, Councillor Don Mackenzie, said: “!’d like to apologise in advance for any disruption this vital maintenance work may cause. We would like to thank residents, businesses and road users in advance for their patience. Pedestrian access for residents and visitors will be maintained during the work.’’

Councillor Liz Colling, who represents the Falsgrave and Stepney division, said: “Residents will welcome the news that Stepney Drive and Stepney Road are to be resurfaced before the winter causes any further deterioration in the road surface."