Roadworks on A64 could cause delays

Commuters on the A64 could face delays as roadworks are carried out at Sherburn.

Four-way temporary traffic lights are in place at Sherburn as Highways England carries out the improvement works.

The work, which began yesterday (Monday April 16), is scheduled for completion on the afternoon of Wednesday April 25.

Yorkshire Water is also carrying out works on St Hilda's Street, in Sherburn.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: "We just want to let you know that we are aware of how inconvenient roadworks can be.

"We carefully plan in the works under strict license from the local authority to ensure the disruption is kept to a minimum."