Robber scared off by snarling dog in Bridlington alleyway

A man who demanded a mobile phone from a woman ran off when her dog barked at him.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attempted robbery of a woman as she walked along an alleyway between Lawson Road and Applegarth Lane in Bridlington shortly before 6pm yesterday.

The woman was walking with her dog when a man approached her from behind, grabbed at her jacket and demanded her mobile phone. Her dog reacted by barking and snarling at the man and he ran off in the direction of Queensgate.

He is described as being white, mid 40s, approximately 5ft 9ins, of slim build. His cheeks appeared "sunk in", making his nose appear pointed.

He was wearing a navy blue or black beanie hat which had a single white stripe running horizontally across the middle. He was also wearing a navy blue/black Parker style jacket which went down to his knees, blue jeans and dark coloured trainers which had a white logo on the side and white sole.

The man spoke with a local accent.

If you can identify this man or have any information that would help with the police investigation, call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 376 13/01/2019.