Robert Goodwill MP visits Scarborough firm McCain in first engagement as Farming Minister

Scarborough & Whitby MP Robert Goodwill visited McCain Foods as his first industry engagement in his new role as Farming Minister.

Along with the leader of Scarborough Borough Council, Derek Bastiman, the Minister met with the company’s Regional President, Manufacturing Director and Supply Chain Director to discuss the UK food industry.

The group also talked about the progress of McCain’s Scarborough production facility renewal, which will allow the business to stay in the area for the next 50 years.

McCain is the largest purchaser of British potatoes and works in partnership with 250 farmers across their five manufacturing facilities that span the country.

Mr Goodwill said: “I’m looking forward to working with food companies like McCain, as we face the challenges and opportunities for agriculture outside the European Union.”

McCain’s Manufacturing Director, Alan Bridges, said: “We welcome the appointment of Robert into his new Ministerial position.

“The meeting was a great opportunity for us to talk about our close connection with UK agriculture and the role we play in the food industry.

“With Robert’s support we look forward to maintaining and strengthening our relationship with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in the coming months.”