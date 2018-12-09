Pam Harrison, Kieth Harrison, dressed as a traditional town crier and Suzanne Dekker. Picture: Charlotte Graham.

Robin Hood's Bay Victorian Weekend 2018: The best costumes

Crowds of visitors once again flocked to Robin Hood’s Bay in Yorkshire to celebrate the village's annual Victorian Weekend.

Held from Friday to Sunday, and organised by Robin Hood’s Bay Tourism Association, it featured guided walks, street music and retro activities as people donned Victorian era-inspired clothes.

Pam Harrison, Kieth Harrison, dressed as a traditional town crier, and Suzanne Dekker on the beach. Picture: Charlotte Graham.

1. Victorian throwback

Evelyn Sinclair, Mark Jonson and Robin Coombes. Picture: Charlotte Graham.

2. Victorian walks

Robin Hood's Bay hosted the annual Victorian Weekend from Friday to Sunday. Picture: Charlotte Graham.

3. Robin Hood's Bay Victorian Weekend

Pam Harrison, Kieth Harrison, dressed as a traditional town crier and Suzanne Dekker. Picture: Charlotte Graham.

4. Town crier

