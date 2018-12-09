Robin Hood's Bay Victorian Weekend 2018: The best costumes

Held from Friday to Sunday, and organised by Robin Hood’s Bay Tourism Association, it featured guided walks, street music and retro activities as people donned Victorian era-inspired clothes.
Crowds of visitors once again flocked to Robin Hood’s Bay in Yorkshire to celebrate the village's annual Victorian Weekend.
