Rod Stewart set to perform first ever concert in York

Rod Stewart will hit the road in 2019 including a summer concert at York Racecourse.

A temporary concert arena will be built specifically for the event on Saturday, June 1 in the middle of the Knavesmire adjacent to York Racecourse’s Clocktower Enclosure. Unlike other racecourse music events later in the year, this will be an all seated event at a temporary arena on a non raceday.

Chris Ward, York Racecourse spokesman on music events, said: “The Knavesmire has played host to many great events including Royal Ascot at York, the papal Mass of Pope John Paul II, the Olympic Torch relay, The Grand Depart of the Tour de France and now we are excited that Rod Stewart is set to perform his first ever concert in York.”

The fully seated tour is being promoted by Cuffe and Taylor whose director Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted to be announcing Rod Stewart Live In Concert. We have presented numerous shows with him over the past five years and this will be our second full tour with him.

“As his fans know, Rod presents the most amazing shows. He continues to play to huge audiences across the globe and it is an absolute pleasure to once again be taking him across the UK once to reach tens of thousands of people who will have the most incredible night watching him perform live.”

This will be Rod’s first UK tour in three years following the success of two sold-out tours in 2016 – The UK Hits Stadium Tour and the arena tour “From Gasoline Alley to Another Country Hits.”

Concert-goers will also be treated to tracks from his soon to be released new album Blood Red Roses - a deeply personal 13-track collection of originals and three covers – which is released almost 50 years to the date from when he signed his very first solo recording contract.

Tickets go on sale at 9am 21st September from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 9am Wednesday, September 19, and can be accessed by pre-ordering Rod’s new album ‘Blood Red Roses’ from www.HMV.com