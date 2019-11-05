Room with a pew - apartment for sale in former Scarborough church brings the wow factor

Trinity Church Court, Scarborough - £150,000.

The apartment on the south side of town is part of an 11 flat block with characterful communal space and a spacious and well thought out interior.

The large communal hallway has feature stained glass, stone flagged floor, galleried landing and vaulted roof.

There is also a large communal garden.

The apartment opens into a hallway from which are two ground floor double bedrooms.

The master bedroom has a generous en-suite which has a modern three piece suite with a shower over the bath and an architectural feature stone column.

The first floor opens out into a living space boasting impressive architectural features and a vaulted ceiling.

Estate agents Ellis Hay believe the property will appeal to a large range of buyers, both as an impressive first time buy or for those looking to downsize and live in a lovely property with great amenities.

