Rotarians raise cash for flooding victims

Rotarians in Scarborough managed to raise a total of £1,148.94 to help the victims of the floods in Kerala, India.

The money was accrued by holding collections across the town including at the Proudfoot and Morrison’s stores.

Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers and the Rotary Club of Scarborough joined forces to operate this appeal.

Following the region’s worst flooding in over a century, Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland Donations Trust launched this campaign.

More than a million people are thought to have been forced to leave their homes, with the death toll estimated at over 400.

The president of the Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers, Tony Stevens, said: “We are delighted by the support this appeal received from the local community and we are indebted to Proudfoot supermarket, Newby and Morrison’s supermarket for allowing us to use their premises for this collection.

“This money will go towards rebuilding communities in the long term and typical projects will include constructing and equipping schools and community centres, rebuilding infrastructure and providing rescue vehicles.”