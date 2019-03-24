Rotary Club fundraiser spices up Samaritans’ coffers

Pickering Rotary Club members recently held their annual fundraising event at the town’s Spice4U restaurant.

It was well supported with some 140 guests sampling an array of Indian dishes. The event was very successful with £2,000 being raised for the Scarborough branch of the Samaritans, which covers the Ryedale and district area.

Sue Harris, president of Pickering Rotary Club, said: “I am delighted that the Samaritans is our chosen charity. They do fantastic work for all sections of our local communities.”

Libby Lorton-Gilbert, director of Samaritans of Scarborough, said: “We are extremely grateful to Pickering Rotary Club and Spice4U for raising this generous amount.”