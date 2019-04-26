Rotary Club set to hold Walk for Water event

The Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers is organising a Walk for Water fundraising event next month.

The walk is part of the club’s international project for this year and begins at the Hayburn Wyke Inn at 10am on Sunday, May 12.

The Rotary Club has been working in Ghana for a number of years and initially, hand-operated filters are installed in each community to enable them to produce enough safe water to drink.

As more funds become available, the filters are replaced by bore holes, giving abundant fresh water at the heart of the village.

Working with trusted partners in Ghana, the Scarborough Cavaliers have so far installed six filters and last year, one community received a borehole, with two more in progress.

The sponsored walk aims to bring a borehole to a fourth community.

The circular 5.3-mile walk begins at the Hayburn Wyke Inn and heads through woodlands and along the Cleveland Way, then returns to the inn along the Cinder Track.

Chairman of the International Committee, John Walker, said: “We are hoping to raise money to continue to bring safe water to 3,000 people in six remote communities in Ghana.

“Presently, women and sometimes young children spend many hours every day collecting water that is mostly not fit to drink.

“The more funding we raise on May 12, the more bore holes we can build and the more time these communities will have to care for their children and tend to their crops.”

A Rotary Club spokesman said: “Email venkatesh.udupa@gmail.com if you are interested in doing the walk.

“Women and children will have time to achieve their true potential and lead meaningful lives in their communities providing they have clean water.”