Rotary Technology Tournament: 8 pictures of the competition as students put their skills to the test
Pupils from local schools have got together to test their engineering skills at an annual technology competition.
At this year’s Rotary Technology Tournament at Scarborough Rugby Club, students worked in teams of four to produce a beacon. According to the task, this had to be placed at the highest point of the structure and had to flash. The overall winner of the competition was UTC A. Pictures by Richard Ponter.
1. Rotary Technology Tournament
Scarborough TEC students David and Lee work to deadline.