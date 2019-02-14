Rotary

Rotary Technology Tournament: 8 pictures of the competition as students put their skills to the test

Pupils from local schools have got together to test their engineering skills at an annual technology competition.

At this year’s Rotary Technology Tournament at Scarborough Rugby Club, students worked in teams of four to produce a beacon. According to the task, this had to be placed at the highest point of the structure and had to flash. The overall winner of the competition was UTC A. Pictures by Richard Ponter.

Scarborough TEC students David and Lee work to deadline.

Scarborough TEC students David and Lee work to deadline.
Derwent Training students Nathan, Ashley, Dylan and Roxanne work on their design.

Derwent Training students Nathan, Ashley, Dylan and Roxanne work on their design.
President of the Cavaliers Tony Stevens and Rotary President Ian Holland with St Augustine's pupils Ben, Sienna, Lois and Louis.

President of the Cavaliers Tony Stevens and Rotary President Ian Holland with St Augustine's pupils Ben, Sienna, Lois and Louis.
Graham school pupil Keenan checks dimensions.

Graham school pupil Keenan checks dimensions.
