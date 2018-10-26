Rough sea conditions expected across the Yorkshire Coast this weekend

HM Coastguard are urging residents and vistors to be sensible along the Yorkshire Coast.

Weather forecast for this weekend may lead to rough sea conditions and wave overtopping.

Whitby Coastguard has posted information on Facebook regarding the weekend ahead:

HM Coastguard and Scarborough Borough Council are urging residents and those visiting the coast to be sensible and avoid the most exposed areas.

Senior Coastal Operations Officer for HM Coastguard, Matthew Atkinson, said: “This weekend we expect the usual areas along the Yorkshire coast to be affected by wave overtopping; typically Sandsend, in Whitby on the piers and Pier Road and in Scarborough at North Bay, on the piers and from the Spa complex to the Holbeck area.

"We would like to remind people that several hours either side of high tide, exposed areas such as seafronts and promenades could become dangerous with waves crashing over them. If you see anyone in danger or endangering themselves please ring 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

High times in Whitby on Saturday are 6.09am (5.7m) and 6.34pm (5.6m)

High times in Whitby on Sunday are 5.50am (5.6m) and 6.13pm (5.5m).

High times in Scarborough on Saturday are 6.19am (5.9m) and 6.44pm (5.8m).

High times in Scarborough on Sunday are 6.01am (5.8m) and 6.27pm (5.6m)

Scaborough Borough Council have also issued a warning about the coast.

"No matter how much fun you think wave dodging might be, don’t do it! The power of the sea should never be underestimated.

"If you see anyone in danger on our coast or endangering themselves please ring 999 and ask for the Coastguard."