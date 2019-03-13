Round-UK walker who lost wife to cervical cancer to head down Yorkshire’s east coast as fundraising tops £50,000

A man who tragically lost his wife to cervical cancer is heading down the east coast next week as part of a 3,500-mile walk around the UK.

Laurence Carter, who was due to arrive in Staithes today, has already raised more than £50,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Laurence Carter, his late wife Melitta and children Georgie and Nic.

He also wants to raise awareness of the importance of cervical screening, after losing his beloved wife Melitta in 2015, leaving him heartbroken.

Following a deserved rest for a few days, Laurence - who has taken a break from his role as a Director at the World Bank to walk the coast of England and Wales - resumes on Monday when he departs from Staithes and walks towards Whitby.

On Tuesday, dad-of-three Laurence will set off towards Ravenscar, before walking on to Scarborough on Wednesday. From there, he heads over to Reighton before moving on to Bridlington next Friday (March 22).

Laurence met his wife Melitta while working in Malawi in the 80s but their world fell apart when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2012.

Despite gruelling treatment, the cancer spread and there was nothing more doctors could do. Laurence said the pair put on a brave face for their children while she was ill, but inside his heart was “physically breaking.”

“I kept thinking if only I’d reminded her to go for her smear test,” he said.

“I decided I wanted to raise awareness for cervical cancer in her memory and then an idea struck me – a walk around the UK.

“Melitta and I had loved walking, so I knew she’d approve.

“I still miss my wife every single day, but knowing I’m making a different gives me comfort and the strength to keep walking.”