Rowlies dancers on stage at the YMCA

Members of Rowlies Academy of Dance are stepping out in this fabulous show at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Saturday March 30 at 7.30pm.

The programme includes performances by Scarborough vocalist Alexandra Kirby.

The cast of the show are aged between three and 70 years.

“They have all been rehearsing new numbers,” said Joanne Hall, who runs Rowlies with Julie Nockles.

“Julie and I are extremely proud of our teaching team.

“They keep the choreography fresh and modern and have a great relationship with the pupils,” said Joanne.

“The pupils are so eager to show their improvements on stage and their hunger for dance can be seen in the pieces they perform. “There is all genres on offer, ballet, tap, contemporary, jazz, and commercial.”

All money raised by the show goes back into the pupils’ funds to help costume the summer season and November shows.

“So come on Scarborough get behind this talented team.” said Joanne.

Tickets: 01723 506750,