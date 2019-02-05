Roy Chubby Brown heads back to coast and hopes for sell-out show

Comedian Roy Chubby Brown is set to make his return to Whitby in hopes of a fourth sell-out show at Whitby Pavilion Theatre.

The comedy legend is ready for his next visit on Saturday October 26 when he brings his politically incorrect jokes, choice language and cheeky grin to the venue’s theatre stage.

So if you fancy a good night out and a laugh, you will enjoy an evening with the down to earth comedy legend who says “I’ve never had stars in my eyes, I just like working and making people laugh, but if you are easily offended, then it’s probably not going to be your cup of tea!”

Tickets for Roy Chubby Brown are available from Whitby Pavilion’s Box Office (01947) 458899 or by visiting www.whitbypavilion.co.uk priced at £20.