RSPCA branch bags cash from Proudfoot

A pets charity has received a huge cash boost from a Scarborough-based retailer.

Volunteers at the RSPCA Scarborough and District Branch have thanked the staff and customers of Proudfoot following a much-needed donation of £2,500.

The funding will go towards animal welfare and re-homing in the immediate area.

The cash was raised in Proudfoot stores from the sale of 5p carrier bags to customers.

Proudfoot supermarkets have been raising money for local causes in this way since the introduction of the mandatory 5p carrier bag charge, and have already donated more than £27,500 from the funds raised to charities in the Scarborough area.

RSPCA Scarborough branch administrator Nicola Byrne said: “It was such a boost when Proudfoot got in touch to let us know they wanted to support the local RSPCA branch.

“A generous donation like this really does make such a difference to the animals in our care, we are all so very grateful for the company’s support.”

Valerie Aston, director at The Proudfoot Group, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the funds raised from the remaining carrier bags bought by our customers are able to support some fantastic local causes.”