A three-mile run organised to mark the Armistice Centenary has raised £350 for the Royal British Legion.

Care provider Saint Cecilia’s teamed up with Scarborough Athletic Club’s Walk to Run Group to host the event.

Saint Cecilia’s Managing Director Mike Padgham said: “It was great fun, for a great cause and I thank all the runners, the Athletic Club, and in particular Gill Glegg and Jayne Graves.”