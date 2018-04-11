Running shoes go the extra miles in Ghana

Local running club Scarborough AC has come up with a novel approach to recycling running shoes that are past their best by sending them to a Ghanaian group.

The idea was devised by two of the club’s runners Philip Markham and Ryan Sheader who wanted to put their old shoes to better use.

Mr Markham said: “When we were offered the chance to link up with a running club in Ghana, which contains many top athletes, we jumped at the opportunity to help them.”

Mr Sheader said: “Our donations not only help recycle our shoes and clothing, but reduces injuries and helps the Ghana athletes run faster.

“The ambition is to send a shipment twice a year and runners can donate their shoes via our club.”