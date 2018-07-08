Russell Group holds show draw to win use of top tractor

Farmers at the Great Yorkshire Show will have the chance to win a tractor for a year courtesy of a Malton company.

The Russell Group is holding a draw for the use of a New Holland T5.105 with the winner announced at the end of the show on Thursday 12 July.

Chief Executive Paul Russell is the eighth generation to run the Russells business, founded in 1840 and originally based in Kirbymoorside. Mr Russell is a Yorkshire Agricultural Society Trustee and wanted to do something special to mark the 160th anniversary of the show.

He said: “We believe it is important to be at the show to return the loyalty to us shown by our customers.”