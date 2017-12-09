Ryedale Council campaign targets festive rubbish

Ryedale District Council is hoping residents will go green for its Don’t be a Waster – Reduce, Reuse, Respect campaign.

The council is asking people to recycle everything they can following the Christmas period to save on waste.

As well as the usual kerbside collections, residents can dispose of a range of rubbish at North Yorkshire County Council run Household Waste Recycling Centres.

Christmas wrapping paper and Christmas cards, extra glass jars and bottles and tins can all be recycled locally or taken to the NYCC centres.

They are located at:

l Corner of Pasture Lane/Showfield Lane, Malton

l Caulklands Quarry at Thornton le Dale

l Wombleton (just off the A170)

Ryedale District Council also operates town centre mini recycling centres that can take glass, paper, cardboard, cans and plastic bottles.

Councillor Luke Ives, chairman of the Council’s Policy and Resources Committee said, “Christmas and the New Year is a time when we all produce a lot of extra waste, through packaging, cards and decorations, so it’s really important that Ryedale residents know what, how and where they can recycle their extra waste and re-use where they can.

“Recycling Christmas trees is an important part of this. Trees can be taken to any household waste recycling centre.”

Visit www.ryedale.gov.uk for more details about the waste and recycling collections during the Christmas period.