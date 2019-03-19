Ryedale Show mastermind steps down

David Cussons, the man who has master-minded the Ryedale Show for some 30 years, has stepped down from the job.

Glowing tributes were paid to him at the recent annual meeting of the show.

However, the octogenarian doyen of the farming world in Ryedale – his family have farmed in the Kirkbymoorside area for 300 years – still plans to play a key part in the task of staging the show.

A former president and chairman of the Ryedale Agricultural Society, which stages the prestigious event, Mr Cussons has been involved with the show for 75 years.

He helped his father and grandfather, both former presidents, with an annual list of erecting fencing, carrying out showfield improvements, car parking and organising the logistics of the show, which attracts over 15,000 visitors to see some of the country’s finest livestock.

Mr Cussons said: “Ryedale has some of the finest farms in the country, dedicated farmers producing some of the nation’s best cattle. All are very keen to support our agricultural shows.”